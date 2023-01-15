Police searching for missing Brookfield woman

Missing Brittany Tee of Brookfield 011523
Missing Brittany Tee of Brookfield 011523(Brookfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Brookfield and State Police working with the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Brookfield woman.

According to the Brookfield Police, 35-year-old Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a Brookfield residence on Tuesday, January 10th around 8:30 p.m.

Officials described Tee as 5′6″,120 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, hoodie, jeans, and work boots.

Police ask that anyone with information on Tee’s whereabouts contact the Brookfield Police Department at 508-867-5570 or your local police department.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and spirit were celebrated by the Springfield Symphony...
Springfield Symphony Orchestra honors black composers for MLK Jr. Day
Parents, players, and fans from all over the country came to the birthplace of basketball for...
Day 4 of Hoophall Classic brings in crowds to Springfield College
Crews in Springfield responded to Boston Road Sunday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident.
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Boston Rd. in Springfield
The seventh grader collapsed in her mother’s bedroom on Sunday after complaining of chest pains.
Holyoke 7th grader awake after 2 cardiac arrests, 4 days in medically-induced coma