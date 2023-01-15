Police searching for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Brookfield and State Police working with the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Brookfield woman.

According to the Brookfield Police, 35-year-old Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a Brookfield residence on Tuesday, January 10th around 8:30 p.m.

Officials described Tee as 5′6″,120 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, hoodie, jeans, and work boots.

Police ask that anyone with information on Tee’s whereabouts contact the Brookfield Police Department at 508-867-5570 or your local police department.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.