Springfield Symphony Orchestra honors black composers for MLK Jr. Day

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and spirit were celebrated by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra on the Symphony Hall stage with Audacity of Hope Saturday ev
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and spirit were celebrated by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra on the Symphony Hall stage with Audacity of Hope Saturday evening.

Kevin Scott is an African-American conductor and native New Yorker who is known as, “a tireless advocate of new, unknown or unjustly neglected composers.”

Scott led the orchestra with works such as Lift Every Voice and Sing and the Audacity of Hope, highlighting inspiring music of African-American composers.

He was joined on the Symphony Hall stage by Artina McCain, a pianist who, throughout her career, has been dedicated to promoting the works of black and other underrepresented composers.

“This is our first time doing a show exclusively honoring African-American conductors,” Heather Gawron, Development and Grants Associate for the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, told us. “It is something we are doing to show our commitment to diversity, expanding culture, just the appreciation of incredible music in our community.”

Gawron added that the show has already surpassed ticket sales for all three of the previous shows this season.

