St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announces Ambassador Award recipient

Claire Cronin, St. Patrick's Committee of Holyoke Ambassador Award Recipient 2023(St. Patrick's Committee of Holyoke)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced its 32nd Ambassador Award recipient – Claire Cronin.

The Ambassador Award is presented to a person or group who has worked to promote the relationship between the people of Ireland and the people of the United States.

Claire Cronin is a U.S. ambassador to Ireland nominated by President Biden in June of 2021.

Ambassador Cronin served as a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives prior to this position and was the first woman to serve as House majority leader.

The 70th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 19th and the 46th St. Patrick’s Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 18th.

