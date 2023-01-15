UMass Amherst to provide additional on-campus housing after fall room shortage

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There will be additional on-campus housing available at UMass Amherst this year with the opening of new apartment-style housing on Massachusetts Avenue, including 623 beds of undergraduate housing.

Western Mass News covered the story last semester when many students had to be housed in the Econo Lodge in Hadley due to a shortage of on-campus housing.

As of right now, there are no plans to have students stay there in the fall given the added capacity. Those who did room there last semester will have the option to move on campus come fall.

However, UMass Amherst’s Executive Director of News and Media Relations Edward Blaguszewski told Western Mass News that the Amherst housing market remains very tight, leading to a change in priority of housing assignments, which affect some rising juniors and seniors since they will no longer be getting on-campus priority over underclassmen.

Blaguszewski added that the Off-Campus Student Life Office strongly recommends students who are still looking for housing to check their housing website daily.

