Crash knocks out power on a portion of Liberty Street

By Libby James
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, a portion of Liberty Street was closed due to a crash.

Officials say the car hit a pole and knocked out power to some residents in the area.

Luckily no injuries were reported.

Our Western Mass News crews captured video of a badly damaged car.

Drivers on Liberty Street were asked to detour around the crash.

