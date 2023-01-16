Crash knocks out power on a portion of Liberty Street
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, a portion of Liberty Street was closed due to a crash.
Officials say the car hit a pole and knocked out power to some residents in the area.
Luckily no injuries were reported.
Our Western Mass News crews captured video of a badly damaged car.
Drivers on Liberty Street were asked to detour around the crash.
