Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield has died, police report.

Police officers were called to the area of 518 Memorial Ave. for a disturbance Monday just after 1 p.m.

According to the West Springfield Police Department when officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot.

“He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced deceased,” the West Springfield Police Department reports.

We’re told a suspect has been arrested and is cooperating with the investigation.

“The parties involved are familiar with each other,” added police.

The West Springfield Police Department reports a firearm was found on scene and that the public is not in danger.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office for more information.

When our crew arrived on scene Monday afternoon we could see police tape up around the gas station and officers on scene.

The identities of both the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.

The investigation is being handled by the West Springfield Police Detective Bureau, with assistance from MA State Police and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

