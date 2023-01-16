Hoophall Classic comes to a close on Day 5 at Springfield College

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday was the fifth and final day of the annual Hoophall Classic in Springfield.

The event has been underway at Springfield College, bringing in crowds from all over the country.

Parents, players, and fans came to the birthplace of basketball for an action-packed weekend that spilled into Monday.

In all, teams from 17 different states and 34 of the top 100 recruits in the class of 2023 will compete here in western Massachusetts.

The outstanding slate of games started at 9 a.m.

Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James, played for California’s Sierra Canyon School.

