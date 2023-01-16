Hoophall Classic comes to a close on Day 5 at Springfield College

Basketball
Basketball(MGN)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday was the fifth and final day of the annual Hoophall Classic in Springfield.

The event has been underway at Springfield College, bringing in crowds from all over the country.

Parents, players, and fans came to the birthplace of basketball for an action-packed weekend that spilled into Monday.

In all, teams from 17 different states and 34 of the top 100 recruits in the class of 2023 will compete here in western Massachusetts.

The outstanding slate of games started at 9 a.m.

Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James, played for California’s Sierra Canyon School.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for the next 6 months.
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction
A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station...
Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies
The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for the next 6 months.
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction
A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station...
Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies
35-year-old Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a Brookfield residence on Tuesday, January 10th...
Police continue their search for missing Brookfield woman