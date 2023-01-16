Man found guilty of a 2021 armed assault

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been sentenced to years in jail after being found guilty on multiple charges related to an armed assault in 2021.

This is according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. Western Mass News received the announcement on Monday.

Edgar Gomez-Diaz was sentenced Thursday by a Superior Court Judge.

The charges come from an incident on May 4, 2021. Just after noon that day, Springfield Police Officers were called to the 90 block of Spring Street to investigate a report of shots fired.

When they arrived officers discovered a shooting victim outside of a building nearby. The victim appeared to have been shot six times.

On Thursday Gomez-Diaz was found guilty on seven counts by a Hampden Superior Court Jury. The charges included armed assault with intent to murder, assault, and battery with a firearm, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, illegal possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

“The speed at which members of the Springfield Police Department arrived on the scene surely saved this man’s life,” says Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. “The thorough and excellent investigation lead to the quick arrest of the defendant and a skillful prosecution by Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Clarke. I hope this verdict brings a measure of justice to the victim for the severe trauma he has had to endure. Thanks to our combined efforts, the public is safer with this verdict.”

Assistant District Attorney, Jeffrey Clarke represented the Commonwealth in this case.

Gomez-Diaz was sentenced to 12-15 years in prison.

.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.