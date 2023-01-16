Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Liam Murphy, Robin Kimble and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of a 2021 shooting.

Edgar Gomez-Diaz was found guilty on several charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and others.

Back on May 4th of 2021, police responded to Spring Street in Springfield, where they found a victim who appeared to have been shot 6 times.

First responders were able to save the man’s life.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sumner Ave. accident 011623
Springfield crews respond to car accident on Sumner Ave.
Retired Chicopee Fire Department Chief Stephen Burkott passes away.
Retired Chicopee Fire Department Chief Stephen Burkott passes away
Missing Brittany Tee of Brookfield 011523
Police searching for missing Brookfield woman
Edgar Gomez-Diaz sentenced to 12-15 years in prison after being found guilty on seven counts...
Man found guilty of a 2021 armed assault