Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of a 2021 shooting.

Edgar Gomez-Diaz was found guilty on several charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and others.

Back on May 4th of 2021, police responded to Spring Street in Springfield, where they found a victim who appeared to have been shot 6 times.

First responders were able to save the man’s life.

