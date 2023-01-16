MLK Jr. honored in Springfield with celebration of local artists, musicians

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Springfield community came together to celebrate local artists and musicians.

“Martin Luther King Jr. brought communities together and certainly expressed messages of hope using art, and today, we are bringing local artists together to do that for our community,” said Karen Finn, Executive Director of the Springfield Cultural Partnership.

On Monday, the MassMutual Center held Springfield’s 10th annual citywide Dr. Martin Luther King Day Jr. celebration. This year, over 500 students from 35 different Springfield schools joined with performances in music, dance, and spoken word.

What was new this year was the art exhibition, featuring 40 tables with all types of art ranging from paintings to clay pieces to stained glass windows.

Finn told Western Mass News that they hope, by featuring local artists, it will help connect the community.

“Encouraging the youth that are here today to find their inspiration and their gift for themselves, and also, to share with the community,” she said.

We spoke to glass artist Gregory Drew, who started his business Kiss My Glass Studio 1 back in 2016. Working solo out of his studio, he told us how he was excited to be a part of the exhibition.

“It’s nice to get out here and see other artists, interface with them, and then exchange ideas,” he said.

The theme of the event was Chasing the Dream, Arriving Together, and Standing in Light. This was to reflect on the legacy of MLK Jr. and the continued struggle for social justice in communities across the country.

One of the organizers of the event, Andrew Cade from the Urban League of Springfield, was excited about Monday, but he wanted everyone attending to leave remembering the values of Dr. King.

“What Dr. Martin Luther King would say and what he was all about, and that is that it’s always right to do the right thing,” he said.

