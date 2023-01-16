Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced that, starting Tuesday, a portion of Interstate 391 northbound and southbound in Holyoke will be shut down for 6 months due to construction.

The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for the next 6 months. In a statement, they said in part, quote:

“The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing a full closure of the bridge that carries I-391 northbound and southbound over city streets in Holyoke, starting on Tuesday, January 17. The closure will last approximately six months and will allow crews to complete repairs.”

This means that motorists have some detours to look out for. Cars traveling on I-391 northbound will have to get off on exit 6 to Commercial Street. Truck traffic will be directed to use exit 5 onto Main Street.

For southbound traffic, all vehicles will be detoured down South Street, then enter I-391 southbound via the Main Street on ramp.

The Mass D.O.T said in part, quote:

“Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.”

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia addressed the potential traffic jams on city streets while the I-391 bridge receives repairs. He said in part, quote:

“These are necessary repairs for the greater safety. Oftentimes, we have to deal with inconveniences like this to be safe.”

The MassDOT will provide real-time conditions of I-391 on their website.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.