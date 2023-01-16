Retired Chicopee Fire Department Chief Stephen Burkott passes away.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A retired fire chief with the Chicopee Fire Department has passed away.

Chief Stephen Burkott served the City of Chicopee for 42 years. He retired as chief in 2015.

“With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Retired Fire Chief Stephen Burkott,” the Chicopee Fire Department posted on Saturday.

The City of Chicopee- Mayor’s Office Facebook page adding, “Fire Chief Burkott served our community in so many ways. Thank you for all you did. Our sympathies to your family and the CFD.”

