Some brief sunshine on tap Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A strong low off the coast continues to pinwheel bands of wintry weather across New England, but southern New England will see improving conditions this evening and clearing tonight as the low moves farther away.

A few inches of snow were seen in the hill towns today along with scattered coatings in the valley. Chances for snow showers, sleet and freezing rain diminish tonight and skies turn mostly clear after midnight. Temperatures fall into the 20s through sunrise with a continued breeze.

Tuesday begins cold, but bright with mainly sunny skies, however, our next storm system isn’t far off and more clouds will build throughout the day. Skies turn overcast in the afternoon with a low risk for a shower. Expect a light southwesterly breeze and milder temperatures in the lower to middle 40s.

Wednesday will be a breezy, dry and mild day for January with temperatures returning to the 40s. Breezes from the west may gust to 20-25mph at times and we continue to battle quite a few clouds.

Another complex low pressure system moving across the country from the California coast will arrive Thursday. This system again looks to be mostly rain, however as precip arrives Thursday, it may begin as snow or a wintry mix. The timing of precip looks to be a little later in the day right now, so rain/mixing begins in the afternoon and wraps up sometime early Friday. Some snow accumulation is possible in the hill towns, but right now those accumulations look minor. Look for more details tomorrow.

Dry weather looks to return for at least half of the weekend, but we remain in a busy weather pattern, so our next round of wet/wintry weather should approach either Sunday or Monday. This system likely brings mostly rain, but some mixing is also possible. Still too early for much detail.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.