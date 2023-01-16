Springfield crews respond to car accident on Sumner Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was sent to the hospital after a two-car crash on Sumner Avenue in Springfield Monday morning.

The Springfield Fire Department posted a photo to social media in which you can see that the side of that car was damaged badly.

Officials said that one person had to be rescued from the car and was then sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of that crash remains under investigation.

