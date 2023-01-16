Springfield crews respond to car accident on Sumner Ave.

Sumner Ave. accident 011623
Sumner Ave. accident 011623(Springfield Fire Department)
By Liam Murphy and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 16, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was sent to the hospital after a two-car crash on Sumner Avenue in Springfield Monday morning.

The Springfield Fire Department posted a photo to social media in which you can see that the side of that car was damaged badly.

Officials said that one person had to be rescued from the car and was then sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of that crash remains under investigation.

