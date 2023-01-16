Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee.

The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring.

The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000 to replace the roof and siding this coming May.

Just over $2 million in capital projects was approved for this current fiscal year.

Town by town took us to the MassMutual Center in Springfield, where the Thunderbirds were in action against the Bridgeport Islanders for a 3:05 p.m. game.

Sadly, the T-Birds did not come away victorious, losing 6 to 1 against the Islanders.

The Thunderbirds are back on the ice Wednesday, facing off against the Milwaukee Admirals.

Finally, town by town took us to the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

The area between Hangar 9 and where the Avionics Building once stood is buzzing with construction activity, which can be seen from Westover Road.

When complete, a new hangar will have the capability of housing a C-5M Super Galaxy and contain many of the offices and shops that will complete the scheduled minor inspection on all of the Air Force’s C-5s.

