Westfield house’s pride flags targeted by vandals for 5th time

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police are asking for your help to identify suspects after pride flags were stolen from a home yet again.

Police shared surveillance photos of the suspects, along with a third person, who are involved in the theft of several gay pride flags from a South Maple Street home.

This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items.

Police said that they believe the two people may be responsible for multiple thefts and vandalism motivated by bias.

Police said that the suspects then burned the flags behind the YMCA before being picked up in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Westfield Police.

