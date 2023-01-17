Springfield Police investigating shootings on Mattoon Street, Union Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were hospitalized following separate shootings Monday in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the 0-100 block of Mattoon Street around 11 a.m. Monday for a reported gunshot victim.

When they arrived, they found an adult male victim, who was transported to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Walsh added that later that day, officers were called to the 500 block of Union Street around 9:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.

An adult male victim, suffering from non-life threatening injuries, was found on Tyler Street and he was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

Both incidents remain under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

