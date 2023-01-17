Blandford firefighters receive new protective gear thanks to Hero Fund USA

BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Blandford Fire Department has new protective gear, thanks to Western Mass News viewers who donated to the Hero Fund USA telethon.

“These new hoods are carbon fiber based. They stop those particulates to getting through and getting in our throat area, increasing our cancer risks. The problem is with new technologies, it comes at an additional cost,” said Blandford Fire Chief Dave Mottor.

Back in October, Western Mass News hosted a day-long telethon for Hero Fund USA, which raised money to help buy protective equipment for local police and fire departments. Western Mass News spoke with Mottor about how the money helped them buy these new hoods.

“This grant allowed us to purchase 10 additional hoods at a 50/50 split, so that every member of the department will not only have a primary, but they will also have a backup that provides them the highest level of protection,” Mottor added.

With the department that size, the chief said that money raised in Hero Fund USA goes a long way

“One of the biggest challenges firefighters face in today’s fire service is occupational cancer,” Mottor explained.

Mottor told us their previous hoods were not designed to protect against carcinogens and cancer-causing chemicals coming from certain household items when burned create one of the biggest concerns for firefighters. However, these new hoods are made out of a carbon fiber that works as a filter to stop those particles from getting through their gear.

