Clouds linger, turning blustery Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Light showers moving across western Mass this afternoon and early evening from a passing upper level disturbance.

We started Tuesday cold and dry with sunny skies and overall saw a lovely January morning. Clouds and showers came through with a passing upper level disturbance and clouds linger for the remainder of the night. Temperatures fall into the lower 30s for most with a lighter southerly breeze and a low risk for a spot shower.

Wednesday will be a dry weather day, but we will still see a lot of clouds around. A few showers are possible in the Berkshires due to gusty breezes out of the west, but the valley remains dry. Temperatures return to the upper 30s in the Berkshires to mid 40s in the valley, but westerly wind gusts to 20-25mph will make the day feel chilly.

Our next storm system is on the way for Thursday and Friday and should bring a round of rain and snow to western Mass. Precipitation begins Thursday afternoon, likely as rain, though in the hills, some freezing rain or sleet is possible as surface temperatures stay close to freezing.

Rain and a hill town wintry mix should change over to snow or snow showers by Friday morning with some minor accumulations possible, especially in the NW hills and Rt. 2 corridor. Rain and snow showers will be around off and on Friday with temps climbing back above freezing for most in the valley.

Drier air returns to start the weekend with seasonable temperatures expected. Our next potential system approaches late Sunday into early Monday with a chance for rain and/or a wintry mix-still a lot of uncertainty this far out. Gusty breezes possible Monday behind the system, then another is looking possible later next week.

