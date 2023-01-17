Crews respond to 2-car accident on Page Blvd. in Springfield

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Page Boulevard Monday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, they responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Officials said that one occupant had to be extricated from their vehicle and sent to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident has not been given at this time.

