Crews responding to fire on Belmont Ave. in Springfield

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield are on scene for a fire on Belmont Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte confirmed the fire to Western Mass News, however, no further information is available at this time.

Our crew is on their way to the scene and will provide an update as soon as it enters our newsroom.

