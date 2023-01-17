Funding announced for new cyber security center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a big announcement in downtown Springfield on Tuesday as we learned that Union Station will become the site for a new $5 million cyber security center.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno broke down the funding behind the project, with more than half of it being federal dollars.

“I’m going to try to put my money where my mouth is. The city of Springfield came across with a half-a-million dollars, $1.5 million from the state, and $3 million from [Congressman Richard Neal] and cyber security, as you know in the media, is on the forefront,” Sarno explained.

The money will go towards the construction of classrooms and a security operations center. It will also recruit the help of local colleges to have their students study, train, and work at the cyber security center. Neal told Western Mass News that the goal is to prepare the next generation for the cyber security challenges they will face.

“I think that a whole new generation of young people are going to find these cyber-security jobs, not only fulfilling but lucrative,” Neal said.

The cyber security center will not only focus on the protection of Union Station. The plan is to expand this project around the city for everyone to utilize.

“We will be managing security operations for municipalities, businesses, and potentially, working with government operations,” said Mary Kaselouskas, chief information officer at Springfield Technical Community College.

We’re told by officials that the new classrooms and cyber security center will be complete by next year.

