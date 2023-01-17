Hartford man arrested in connection with alleged kidnapping in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Connecticut man is facing several charges after an alleged kidnapping Monday night in Springfield.

Connecticut State Police said that around 8 p.m. Monday, troopers were contacted by Springfield Police about an active kidnapping that had been reported in the city. A description of the suspect vehicle was provided, as well as information that it was last known to be heading southbound on I-91 towards Connecticut.

Troopers were able to find and stop the vehicle on I-91 south, prior to Exit 36. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Willie Avery Campbell of Hartford, was detained.

“Investigating troopers determined that the vehicle’s passenger, an adult, was the victim who had initially reported the incident to Springfield Police,” Connecticut State Police added in a statement, adding that that EMS crews evaluated the passenger, who declined going to the hospital.

Campbell was placed under arrest on charges including assault in the third degree, kidnapping in the second degree, unlawful restraint in the second degree, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating without a license. Bond was set at $100,000 and Campbell is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Hartford District Court.

