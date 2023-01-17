Husband of missing Massachusetts woman charged with murder

COHASSET, MA (WGGB/WSHM/AP) - The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has been missing is now charged with murder.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Tuesday that an arrest warrant on a murder charge has been issued for Brian Walshe, 47, in connection with the disappearance of his wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe.

Ana Walshe, a mother of three, was last seen on New Year’s Day at her home in Cohasset. She was supposed to take a ride-hailing service to Logan International Airport for a flight to Washington, D.C., where she often worked, but authorities said there is no evidence she ever got into a vehicle or on a flight.

Investigators searched a trash transfer station for evidence in the disappearance of Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe. (CNN, WHDH, WBZ, Cohasset Police, POOL)

Brian Walshe is being held on $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty to misleading police investigating the disappearance. His attorney, Tracy Miner, said he has been “incredibly cooperative” with police and she requested low or no bail.

Morrissey added that Brian Walshe will be arraigned at a later date in Quincy District Court.

