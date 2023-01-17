Man pleads not guilty after shooting uncle at West Springfield gas station

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect involved in a deadly shooting in West Springfield was arraigned at Springfield District Court on Tuesday.

21-year-old Paul Roberts pleaded not guilty in connection to the shooting that happened at a gas station on Memorial Avenue just after 1 p.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, where he later died.

During Tuesday’s arraignment, it was revealed that Roberts is the nephew of the victim by marriage.

A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, has died, police report.

“This shooting stems from a long-standing family dispute that’s been going on between this defendant and the victim,” the district attorney said. “It appears, on this particular day, there was an argument between this defendant and the victim. The dependent called his father to the scene. His father appeared at the scene, and there was a further altercation, a physical altercation, between this defendant and the victim, as well as the defendant’s father. At some point during that physical altercation, this defendant had a firearm on him. It was a legally possessed firearm. That firearm was discharged and shot the victim in the chest.”

The judge set bail at $10,000 cash and subjected Roberts to wear a GPS monitor. He faces charges for assault and battery with a firearm and manslaughter.

Roberts’ next scheduled court date is March 15th.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.