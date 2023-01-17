State Police respond to hit-and-run on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 northbound Monday morning for reports of a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles.
According to State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 0.2 in Longmeadow around 9 a.m. Monday.
Officials said that a 2023 Chevy Traverse operated by an 80-year-old man from West Haven, Connecticut, was struck by a 2008 Honda Accord operated by a 38-year-old man from Enfield, Connecticut. Police added that the Honda did not remain on scene.
Troopers were able to locate the Honda and issue the driver a citation.
No injuries were reported.
