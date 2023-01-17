Town by Town: tech help, free tax preparations, and health wellness clinic

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Holyoke, Chicopee, and Northampton.

Do you need help with using your computer, laptop, cell phone, or tablet? Ask the techs over at the Agawam Public Library.

Tech volunteers will be at the library to answer your questions on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Plus, craft night will be held this coming Monday. You are asked to register for this event, as space is limited.

Town by town took us to the Valley Opportunity Council in Holyoke and Chicopee.

The business is offering tax preparations at no cost from January 30th through April 28th.

People from Massachusetts and Connecticut are encouraged to book an appointment. They can be virtual or in-person.

They are also looking for volunteers to help out. Anyone interested can reach out to the Valley Opportunity Council.

Finally, town by town took us to Northampton where the Northampton Fire Department held their second health and wellness clinic at the senior center.

The clinic ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and offered lessons on checking basic vital signs like blood pressure, heart rate, and respiratory rates.

The clinic also offered tips on cooking safety such as wearing short fitted sleeves and having pot handles turned inwards.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.