Westfield Police continuing investigation into theft, burning of gay pride flag

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police are searching for suspects caught on-camera tearing down a gay pride flag.

Take a look at these photos from early Monday morning of two suspects tearing down an LGBTQ pride flag and a third one in the background recording.

Westfield Police are looking for two suspects in connection with the theft and burning of a gay pride flag (Westfield Police)

In a post on Facebook, Westfield Police said this is the fifth time in a year this has happened to the homeowners. Westfield Police Captain Steve Dickinson told Western Mass News that the incident is currently under investigation.

“There’s been several times that these people have done it. They’ve been caught on videotape, detectives are working on it, and it continues to happen. This time, it escalated where they set it on fire afterward,” Dickinson explained.

To make matters worse, Westfield Police said the suspects burned the flag behind the local YMCA. We reached out to them about the incident. They told us, in part:

“The YMCA of Greater Westfield is an inclusive organization open to all and we’re saddened that this type of vandalism continues to happen in our community. The Y believes that, in a diverse world, we are stronger when we are inclusive when our doors are open to all, and when everyone has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.”

Westfield native and State Senator John Velis told Western Mass News he is aware of the incident. He hopes detectives will find the suspects and bring them to justice.

“I can’t think of anything worse. It’s an expression of love, if you will, and for people to tear it down and burn it, I can think of nothing more hateful. It’s just the most unkind thing that someone could do and it needs to stop. Simply put, they need to find out who’s doing this. It’s happened more than once, the people that are doing this need to be brought to justice,” Velis explained.

The police said after the suspects burned the flag behind the YMCA, they were picked up by a white Mazda. Westfield Police said the car was last seen traveling westbound on Court Street.

Westfield Police are looking for this vehicle in connection with the theft and burning of a gay pride flag (Westfield Police)

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is being asked to contact Westfield Police.

