1 person hospitalized following Deerfield hazmat incident

DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a hazardous materials incident Wednesday morning in Deerfield.

Deerfield fire officials said that they were called to Pinenook Road for a report of a chemical mixture that was off-gassing.

Hazmat team members were requested from South Deerfield and Greenfield and a Tier 1 response was requested, which brought in additional help from Greenfield and Northampton. They conducted tests and a sweep of the building and determined that it was clear for people to go back inside.

One person was taken to an area hospital for observation.

Officials are urging that people use caution when mixing chemicals and said, in a statement, “always make sure what you are mixing is compatible by reading the labels thoroughly.”

