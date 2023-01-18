Bill filed to protect recreational card games at Massachusetts senior centers

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An effort is underway at the State House to protect card games at senior centers in the Bay State after the state lottery declared some of them illegal gambling.

“We’re not really gambling gambling,” said Patricia Murray of East Longmeadow.

Low stakes card games at senior centers in Massachusetts are under siege and State Representative Angelo Puppolo Jr. has filed a bill to protect them. The move comes after the state lottery came down with an edict that said it’s against the law to gamble at senior centers, even if it is just for a penny.

Now, some senior centers are banning card games as they fear legal repercussions.

“So I’ve heard from a lot of seniors that they are concerned about this, so now, they can’t play for even small amounts of money. Sure, they can still play right for fun, but they can’t play with even a penny attached to it,” Puppolo explained.

Card games like pitch, cribbage, rummy, dominos, bridge, bingo, and others would be sanctioned under this bill. Puppolo said with the low stakes, no one is becoming a millionaire off these games and no one is losing a lot of money.

“We are looking to allow the seniors to continue playing for small stakes and continue to have the excitement, you know. I don’t even want to call it gambling, but even that gambling would allow to do even with pennies at hand,” Puppolo added.

Western Mass News stopped by the East Longmeadow Senior Center and spoke to Murray, who is an active participant in Thursday night bingo. She told us how counting and playing with money is not only fun and draws interest, but keeps the mind active.

“Even if it’s only two dollars, if some people with their mind lapsing, maybe it helps them more than anything looking at the number helps them,” Murray said.

The next steps for this bill is to get co-sponsors and then public hearing.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.