Extended search continues for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The expanded search for a missing Brookfield woman resumed Wednesday in Worcester County.

Law enforcement told Western Mass News that they officially ended their search Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. However, earlier on Wednesday, multiple agencies could be seen around town looking for 35-year-old Brittany Tee.

Investigators said that Tee was last seen just over a week ago, leaving the Brookfield home she shared with her boyfriend. We saw law enforcement on foot and on ATVs, searching a 3-mile radius near Tee’s residence located near Lewis Field.

Police have asked neighbors in the area to check their home surveillance video for anything that could help in their investigation. They have also asked people to check inside garages, sheds, and campers – places that could be used for shelter.

We spoke with one man who was voluntarily searching for Tee. He told Western Mass News that he encourages others to walk around to see what they can find.

“I belonged to a motorcycle group, and the last one we went out and searched,” said Ron Sciascia. “We came up empty handed, but you never know if somebody’s going to stumble somewhere. Hopefully, she’s still alive.”

Anyone with any information regarding the search for Brittany Tee has been asked to contact the police tip line at 508-453-7589.

