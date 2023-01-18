First Alert Weather Days Thursday and Friday for rain, ice and snow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - First Alert Weather Days Thursday and Friday as our next storm rolls in with an icy/wintry mix, rain and snow.

Winter Weather Advisories issued for all of western Mass from Noon Thursday to 6-7pm Friday for snow and ice.

Our weather stays dry tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Breezes get lighter, but we do keep a breeze, which will add a slight chill. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday begins dry and mostly cloudy, or with increasing clouds. Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 30s as our next storm system moves in. Expect mainly rain throughout the Pioneer Valley with possibly some sleet or wet snow mixing in from time to time. Roads remain wet through the evening commute. In the hill towns and north of Rt. 2, a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow is more likely and will last into Thursday night. High terrain may see up to two tenths of an inch of ice and an inch or two of snow and sleet by the end of the evening, leading to hazardous travel conditions.

Thursday night will feature wintry mixes gradually changing over to snow, especially around and north of Rt. 2 and in the northwestern hills. Even areas north of the Mass Pike should change to a wintry mix at least as well as the lower end hills east of the CT River. The greater Springfield area likely stays rain for much of the night with some mixing or wet snow possible by sunrise.

Accumulating snow continues in the hills and Franklin County Friday morning, then snow showers persist throughout the day. Valley roads likely remain wet or slushy at times, but east and west of I91 conditions likely deteriorate. Snow totals close to the CT River in Hampden Co will be coatings to as much as 2 inches on the outskirts of the valley. The low-end hill towns and north of the Mass Pike will see around 2-4 inches and the northwest hills, near and north of Rt 2. 4-6″ of snow is expected. Many areas may see a light glaze of ice outside of the lower valley. The eastern slopes of the Berkshires may get 1-2 tenths of an inch of ice.

Snow and rain showers taper off Friday night and drier air builds in for Saturday and at least half of Sunday, but then our next storm approaches. Low pressure moving up from the southwest may spawn a coastal low that would bring a period of heavy rain and snow to western Mass Sunday night through Monday morning. The nor’easter may also produce gusty wind Monday with lingering snow showers. Amounts to be determined. Another system will impact the area mid-week with snow turning to rain as cold air is still hard to come by!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.