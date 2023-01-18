Man sent to prison in the murder of a Worcester Public Schools employee back in 2017

WORCHESTER,MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Worchester man was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to a 2017 murder of a Worchester Public Schools employee.

Jose Melendez, 60, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Superior Court on Wednesday, according to the Worchester District Attorney’s Office.

Back in Feb. 5 in 2017, Sandra Heir, 49, was found dead in her apartment at Congress St. In Worchester.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined her death was a homicide.

As the investigation continued, Worchester Police Detectives collected DNA evidence from the scene. They conducted tests and linked DNA evidence from her apartment to Melendez.

“It was the hard work by the Worcester Police Detectives together with our prosecutors and the State Police Crime Lab that brought this suspect to justice,” District Attorney Early said. “This plea will hopefully bring some measure of closure to Ms. Hehir’s family.”

Melendez is sentenced to serve 17 to 19 years in prison.

