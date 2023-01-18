State Police respond to tractor-trailer rollover crash on Mass Pike

A tractor-trailer rollover crash caused some heavy traffic on the eastbound side of the Mass...
A tractor-trailer rollover crash caused some heavy traffic on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike. in Ludlow.(Anthony Garceau)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A tractor-trailer rollover crash has caused some heavy traffic on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Ludlow.

According to state police, at 10:30 a.m. a truck team and police crews responded to the right lane on I-90 eastbound in Ludlow for this crash.

No word if there are any injuries as a result of this accident.

A tractor-trailer rollover crash caused some heavy traffic on the eastbound side of the Mass...
A tractor-trailer rollover crash caused some heavy traffic on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike. In Ludlow.(Anthony Garceau)

At this hour the traffic backup continues.

For the latest on traffic conditions check out our Western Mass News Traffic Map - CLICK HERE

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

MGN Online
1 person hospitalized following Deerfield hazmat incident
Bill filed to protect recreational card games at Massachusetts senior centers
MGM Springfield
MGM Springfield, MassMutual Center preparing for Red Sox Winter Weekend
Vermont man arrested on drug charges following I-91 traffic stop
Vermont man arrested on drug, gun charges after I-91 traffic stop