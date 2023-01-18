Springfield school, Hampden DA team up to educate youth about substance abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield International Charter School and the Hampden County DA’s office teamed up Tuesday evening for an informative presentation regarding substance abuse and the dangers involved.

Students from grades 6-12 were encouraged to attend, as well as family members.

The event took place from 6:30 to 7:30 in the cafetorium at the school located on Joan Street in Springfield.

Western Mass News got a chance to swing by and speak to Kathleen Dupuis, who serves as a school nurse leader. She told us that the event aimed to address parents’ concerns in an educational manner.

“Many of our middle school and high school parents have been worried about vaping and nicotine use, so we’re just trying to move their interest into some learning,” Dupuis said. “We’ve been able to contact the assistant DA’s office. They’ve been presenting other topics at the schools, so we’re happy to open this collaboration for them.”

Dupuis said that she was happy with the turnout, adding that there were roughly 100 participants at Tuesday’s event.

