State Police respond to tractor-trailer rollover crash on Mass Pike
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A tractor-trailer rollover crash has caused some heavy traffic on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Ludlow.
According to state police, at 10:30 a.m. a truck team and police crews responded to the right lane on I-90 eastbound in Ludlow for this crash.
No word if there are any injuries as a result of this accident.
At this hour the traffic backup continues.
For the latest on traffic conditions check out our Western Mass News Traffic Map - CLICK HERE
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.