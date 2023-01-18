State Police respond to tractor-trailer rollover crash on Mass Pike

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A tractor-trailer rollover crash has caused some heavy traffic on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Ludlow.

According to state police, at 10:30 a.m. a truck team and police crews responded to the right lane on I-90 eastbound in Ludlow for this crash.

No word if there are any injuries as a result of this accident.

A tractor-trailer rollover crash caused some heavy traffic on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike. In Ludlow. (Anthony Garceau)

At this hour the traffic backup continues.

