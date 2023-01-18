Suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run appears in court

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect has now been caught following a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened in the city a couple weeks ago.

Byron Salgado-Melendez of Springfield faced a judge in Holyoke District Court on Wednesday. He entered a not guilty plea and is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death and a crosswalk violation.

Jorge Calderon passed away last Thursday, one week after he was hit by a car in Holyoke while crossing the intersection of Cabot and Canal Streets with his bike.

Western Mass News spoke exclusively with the victim’s stepfather earlier today. He shared what was running through his mind when he first received the call this morning telling him the news that an arrest had been made in the case.

“It’s such a relief. So many prayers, so many people wondering because it’s just ‘How could a person not stop?’ and that mystery was plaguing us this whole time,” said Eduardo Vargas, the victim’s stepfather.

