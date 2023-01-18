Town by Town: Rocky’s donation, Bobs Stores coming to Holyoke, and barn raising

Western Mass News Town by Town
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor, Mary Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Northampton.

A local family-owned business in Springfield helped raise over $16,000 for local animal shelters.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware helped raise $2,073 for the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield.

A donation presentation took place just after 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Rocky’s location on Island Pond Road.

Town by town also took us now to Holyoke where Bob’s Stores is set to open its first western Massachusetts location at the Holyoke Mall in winter 2023.

The 44,085 square foot space is located on the lower level, near the JCPenney.

Bob Stores’ new Holyoke Mall location joins 27 stores throughout the northeast and is the seventh location in Massachusetts.

Finally, town by town took us to Northampton where dozens of volunteers will use gentle strength and four ropes to pull Historic Northampton’s 1805 Shepherd Barn back on to its new foundation this Saturday at 1 p.m.

You can be one of those volunteers that help pull, or just come watch and cheer on this historic move.

There will be wooden pegs for the future timber frame additions and cool t-shirts for sale to help fund the restoration effort.

