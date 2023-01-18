Vermont man arrested on drug, gun charges after I-91 traffic stop

HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man from Vermont was arrested after a traffic stop in Hatfield after Massachusetts State Police reportedly found drugs and a gun in his car.

James Watkins, 31, of Lyndonville, VT was stopped by police on I-91 north in Hatfield after they noticed a car with expired out-of-state license plates.

Watkins was placed under arrest because he did not have a drivers license, which led to a search of his car.

During their search, they reportedly found 25 wax baggies of what they suspected to be heroin and they also found a gun.

Watkins now faces several charges including unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a Class A drug, illegal possession of a firearm, among other charges. Bail was set to $10,000.

