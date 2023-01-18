Western Mass News partnering with TJO to find forever homes for adoptable pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is excited to announce its new partnership with the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Shelter. Our employees voted to make TJO our station charity for 2023.

Our own meteorologist Janna Brown volunteers there weekly and dug deeper into what TJO does.

The Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Shelter is a municipal organization that serves the cities of Springfield, Holyoke and Chicopee. The biggest difference between TJO and other humane society organizations is the animal control aspect.

“Our animal control officers are investigating cruelty reports and helping animals that are injured or facing challenges in the community,” said TJO Executive Director Lori Swanson.

She told Western Mass News that there is never a dull moment.

“A typical day is never sitting still,” Swanson said. “It’s responding to the medical department with a trauma case. It’s helping with an animal at the door that has a family attached that is injured, sick, or dying. It is helping people coming to us for assistance at our door. It’s trying to assess and evaluate animals on an ongoing basis.”

However, responding to those cases is just part of what TJO does. The organization also works to find forever homes for many four-legged friends.

“To do our best to ensure that every animal has the opportunity to go from a stray or a dog that somebody can no longer care for, to ensure they have that second chance to end up in a family that is going to provide a loving home,” Swanson said. “There are no barriers when it comes to language.”

Emanuel Santiago is an animal welfare specialist for TJO. He said that part of his job is to make sure there are no language barriers.

“Most people in our community don’t realize that we can help them,” Santiago told us. “We get a lot of calls in Spanish, both common and uncommon calls, and we try to answer their questions on adoptions, returning animals to their owners, or bringing in stray animals from the streets.”

TJO also prides itself in being supportive to people and animals in the community that are struggling.

“We are here to help before it becomes a crisis, or at least identify places for people to get resources,” Swanson said.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Western Mass News will have a lot more on TJO in the coming weeks and months.

Starting Wednesday, January 18th, and each Wednesday after that, we will also look to help the organization match up its adoptable pets to their forever homes. Make sure to check in with Western Mass News on air and online for the latest.

