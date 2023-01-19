Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School to close at end of school year

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Chicopee charter school will be closing its doors at the end of the school year.

Officials with the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School said that their board of trustees voted this week to surrender their charter to the state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education at the end of the current academic year and will permanently close.

“This was a difficult decision, but one necessitated by the school’s financial condition, based on low enrollment which no longer supports the school’s academic and social justice mission,” the school said in a statement.

Officials added that they are in the process of notifying the school community about the closure and there are plans to hold public meetings with teachers, students, families, and community members. Information on those meetings will be posted on the school’s website.

“The Board and school leadership are working to ensure a strong conclusion to the school year and a smooth transition for each student and family as they seek to enroll in other local schools in the fall. School leaders are equally committed to smooth work and life transitions for all of its employees,” the school added in a statement.

