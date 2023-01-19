Pulitzer Prize-winning author discusses new book on homelessness in Northampton

The new book is a story of an inspiring doctor who made a difference by helping to create a program to care for Boston’s homeless community, including those sle
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pulitzer Prize-winning author Tracy Kidder joined Dr. Jim O’Connell, president of Boston Health Care for the Homeless program, Wednesday evening for a discussion of Kidder’s new book titled, “Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People.”

The sold out event began at 7 p.m. at Broadside Books at Edwards Church in Northampton.

The new book is a story of an inspiring doctor who made a difference by helping to create a program to care for Boston’s homeless community, including those sleeping on the streets called, “rough sleepers.”

Kidder spent 5 years following Dr. O’Connell and his colleagues, observing how they served thousands of homeless patients.

The book features the doctors’ travels throughout the city, during which he provided medical care, socks, soup, empathy, humor, and friendship to one of the city’s most vulnerable populations. There is an emphasis on how Dr. O’Connell put the patients first in what was called “a system of friends.”

Kidder’s book explores how a dedicated group, no matter how small, can change countless lives by facing one of American society’s difficult problems instead of looking away.

