Red Sox excited to bring Winter Weekend back to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Red Sox Winter Weekend will be returning to Springfield this weekend.

“I think the fact that we can all get back together and we can...share our love for baseball in a communal fashion, it makes me feel optimistic,” said Red Sox Senior Vice President of Fan Services and Entertainment Sarah McKenna.

Excitement is brewing for Red Sox Winter Weekend in downtown Springfield, the first one since January 2020. From town halls and panels to autograph signings, McKenna told Western Mass News there will be something for everybody both at the MassMutual Center and MGM Springfield.

“NESN will be broadcasting live. WEEI will be broadcasting live. We have a wiffle ball field for kids. We have batting cages. We have a steal home challenge,” McKenna added.

Among the Red Sox players and alumni attending are Jarren Duran, Kike Hernandez, the just re-signed Rafael Devers, and hall of famers Pedro Martinez and ‘Big Papi’ David Ortiz. McKenna told us the organization is thrilled to take part in this just a month before all the 2023 players head to spring training in Fort Myers, FL.

“This is a chance to be more mindful and appreciative of all the people that make the Red Sox a success and that’s our fans,” McKenna said.

As excited as McKenna and the rest of the teams is for Winter Weekend, she said one of the main things players and alumni are most looking forward to is bonding.

“I think they’re mostly just excited to be together in addition to seeing the fans…It’s a chance for the team to connect before they get to spring training, so I know we’ve got some new guys coming, but in addition, we have some of the guys who have been here for a while,” McKenna noted.

McKenna said the thousands within Red Sox Nation expected to attend are fired up.

“We do have a strong number of repeat customers on this event, people that really just enjoy it. It gets them excited for the season and I think they really just enjoy being around people that enjoy the game as much as they do,” McKenna explained.

Red Sox Winter Weekend steps up to the plate on Friday, beginning with a welcome event at the MassMutual Center at 6 p.m.

