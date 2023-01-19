Ware man arrested on gun charges

By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WARE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested after reports came in of someone discharging a firearm at a 15-year-old.

After an investigation, police arrested 19-year-old Darrion Bucknam.

It was determined the firearm used in this incident was actually a BB gun.

Bucknam is now facing several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless endangerment of a child, among other charges. He was held without the right to bail and was arriagned in Belchertown District Court on Tuesday.

