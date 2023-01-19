West Springfield Police seek suspect in recent thefts

By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are asking for your help identifying a suspect who they said is responsible for multiple thefts.

The man is described as having dark hair, dark facial hair, and has been dressed in darker clothes.

Police said he is likely connected to multiple thefts to a business in West Springfield, totaling more than $1,000.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact West Springfield Police.

