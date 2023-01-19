Wintry mix and rain continue tonight, scattered snow for Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A First Alert Weather Day as Winter Weather Advisories continue through Friday evening across all of western Mass.

Rain continues this evening and tonight in the valley with sleet or wet snow occasionally mixing in. Farther north into Franklin County, snow and sleet are more likely with some rain mixing in across the lowest elevations. Snow and sleet are also expected in northern Berkshire County with sleet and freezing rain for the hill towns south of Rt. 2.

Icing and snow will lead to slippery travel conditions tonight, and heavily falling precipitation will keep visibility low. This is a dynamic system, so expect precip changes throughout the night with wintry mixes, rain and even heavy snow-especially near the NH border. Temperatures hold steady in the lower to middle 30s.

After midnight, heavy precipitation tapers off and patchy freezing drizzle and fog will be possible. This may add to slick conditions on roads and walkways through morning. Breezes shift to the north by Friday morning, allowing for mid-level warmth (that causes sleet and freezing rain) to exit. A period of snow is likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers for the afternoon in the valley.

Ice totals in the hill towns may get to 1 or 2 tenths of an inch and some glazes are possible around Rt. 2. Snow totals should end up highest in northern Franklin County with 4-6″ expected. 2-4″ more likely south of Rt 2 and in the hill towns. The CT River Valley likely gets around 1-2″ with less in the lower valley and Springfield area.

Snow showers taper off Friday night and dry air builds Saturday thanks to high pressure. Breezes remain light and temperatures seasonable. Dry weather continues most of Sunday, but then our next storm system moves in. A nor’easter will move to New England late Sunday into Monday with a period of heavy precip Sunday night. The track of the low will determine who gets rain or snow, but right now, snow chances are mostly in the Berkshires. Wet weather ends early Monday, but gusty breezes may be an issue.

Next week begins windy and seasonably mild as a nor’easter departs. We get a dry day Tuesday, then another low will bring rain and snow chances mid-week. Following this system will come a shot of colder air to end the week.

