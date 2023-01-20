4 western Mass. classrooms among winners of MassDOT ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

(WGGB/WSHM) - You might have a chance to see Sled Zepplin or the Blizzard of Oz on state highways this winter.

Back in November, MassDOT asked elementary school students statewide to come up with names for 12 of the agency’s plows that would be in service this winter. The ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest was aimed at celebrating the snow and ice season and recognize the work put in by DPW crews and contractor during storms.

On Friday, the winners were announced and four western Massachusetts classrooms were among those chosen.

GRADE RANGE: K through 4th

Crosby Elementary School, Pittsfield (Grade 4) – Flurry Fighter

Munger Hill School, Westfield (Grade 3) – Luke Snowalker

Reingold Elementary School, Fitchburg (Grade 1) – Plower Ranger

John F. Kennedy School, Somerville (Grade 4) – Sherlock Snowmes

Wilkins Elementary School, Stoughton (Kindergarten) - Snowdrop

JFK Elementary School, Canton (Grade 2) - Arctic Beast

GRADE RANGE: 5th through 8th

Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School, Shelburne Falls (Grade 6) - Sled Zepplin

Hadley Elementary School, Hadley (Grade 5) - Snow Day, No Way

Tahanto Middle-High School, Boylston (Grade 8) - Blizzard Wizard

TEC Connections Academy Online School, Malden (Grade 5) - Snow Big Deal

Wamsutta Middle School, Attleboro (Grade 7) - Snow Time to Lose

James F. Condon School K-8, Boston (Grade 5) - Blizzard of Oz

MassDOT has released the winners of their 'Name a Snowplow' contest (MassDOT)

“We are proud to celebrate these winners and recognize the hard work that is performed by hundreds of employees and vendors statewide who work around the clock during major weather events,” said Mass. Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

The winning classrooms will receive a $100 gift card for school supplies and a visit from the plow that bears their winning name on it.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.