4 western Mass. classrooms among winners of MassDOT ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

You might have a chance to see Sled Zepplin or the Blizzard of Oz on state highways this winter.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 20, 2023
(WGGB/WSHM) - You might have a chance to see Sled Zepplin or the Blizzard of Oz on state highways this winter.

Back in November, MassDOT asked elementary school students statewide to come up with names for 12 of the agency’s plows that would be in service this winter. The ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest was aimed at celebrating the snow and ice season and recognize the work put in by DPW crews and contractor during storms.

On Friday, the winners were announced and four western Massachusetts classrooms were among those chosen.

GRADE RANGE: K through 4th

  • Crosby Elementary School, Pittsfield (Grade 4) – Flurry Fighter
  • Munger Hill School, Westfield (Grade 3) – Luke Snowalker
  • Reingold Elementary School, Fitchburg (Grade 1) – Plower Ranger
  • John F. Kennedy School, Somerville (Grade 4) – Sherlock Snowmes
  • Wilkins Elementary School, Stoughton (Kindergarten) - Snowdrop
  • JFK Elementary School, Canton (Grade 2) - Arctic Beast

GRADE RANGE: 5th through 8th

  • Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School, Shelburne Falls (Grade 6) - Sled Zepplin
  • Hadley Elementary School, Hadley (Grade 5) - Snow Day, No Way
  • Tahanto Middle-High School, Boylston (Grade 8) - Blizzard Wizard
  • TEC Connections Academy Online School, Malden (Grade 5) - Snow Big Deal
  • Wamsutta Middle School, Attleboro (Grade 7) - Snow Time to Lose
  • James F. Condon School K-8, Boston (Grade 5) - Blizzard of Oz
“We are proud to celebrate these winners and recognize the hard work that is performed by hundreds of employees and vendors statewide who work around the clock during major weather events,” said Mass. Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

The winning classrooms will receive a $100 gift card for school supplies and a visit from the plow that bears their winning name on it.

