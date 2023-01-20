Governor Healey highlights housing and infrastructure needs during western Mass. visit

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Governor Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll in western Mass Thursday afternoon, as they focused on housing and infrastructure needs.

The Healey Administration used their visit to provide updates on how they plan to meet the needs of people across the Bay State.

During their visit, they stopped by the residences at Mill Ten, an affordable housing complex for people 55 and over. Governor Healey talked about two bills she’s filed.

First, the Immediate Needs Bond bill which seeks $987 million for critical housing and economic development programs across the state including the construction and preservation of affordable rental housing, and public housing.

Second, a $400 million bill to support MassWorks, another outlet for housing production. Governor Healey said communities including those in western Mass. have benefited from these programs.

“Towns like Ludlow have received several million dollars in MassWorks grants over the years to support the redevelopment like in this instance... This historic mill into mixed use development,” Governor Healey said.

Remaining on the topic of housing, we asked Healey if her administration is working on support for residents continuing to be impacted by rising electricity costs.

“I have a lot of sympathy for folks all over the state who are getting socked with high heating and electric bills right now,” she said.

“We will do everything as an administration in our power to fight for rate payers protect rate payers and also to explore if there’s opportunities for relief,”

Healey said she will continue to visit western Mass. and bring attention to different projects the area has to offer.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.