Holocaust survivor visits local students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Holocaust survivor spoke to western Mass. students Thursday afternoon. Ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day next Friday- Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School in Easthampton hosted 83-year-old holocaust survivor “Henny” Lewin to speak to 7th and 8th grade students.

Lewin is a Holocaust survivor who was smuggled out of Lithuania as a child. At her visit, she spoke to middle schoolers about her escape and the history of her family in the aftermath of World War II.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.