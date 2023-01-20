Holocaust survivor visits local students

Holocaust survivor visits local students
By Raegan Loughrey and Olivia Hickey
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Holocaust survivor spoke to western Mass. students Thursday afternoon.  Ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day next Friday- Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School in Easthampton hosted 83-year-old holocaust survivor “Henny” Lewin to speak to 7th and 8th grade students.

Lewin is a Holocaust survivor who was smuggled out of Lithuania as a child. At her visit, she spoke to middle schoolers about her escape and the history of her family in the aftermath of World War II.

