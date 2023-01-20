Improving weather Saturday, but rain and snow returns Sunday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter Weather Advisories will continue to expire or be canceled this evening as our storm system wraps up. Overall, the storm underperformed for snow-which has become pretty common this winter! Most who picked up snow only saw 1-3 inches and are in the hills and Berkshires. Rain amounts were more significant though with many seeing around and over an inch.

Scattered rain and snow showers continue this evening and gradually taper off tonight with the lower valley seeing the lowest amount of activity. Temperatures will continue to slowly drop despite overcast skies and lows fall into the 20s to near 30 for most. Any untreated surfaces will freeze and become icy.

Low clouds linger early Saturday, but should gradually lift and break up in the afternoon. Some sunshine is expected for western Mass later in the day with highs hitting middle 30s. Breezes remain light out of the northwest.

Clouds will increase Sunday ahead of our next storm system, but the day looks dry. Wet weather chances increase after sunset and heavy precipitation Is looking likely Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Low pressure likely crosses over southeastern New England, which is too far west and inland for a big “snowstorm” for our area. However, a moderate snowfall is looking more likely for the Berkshires. The Pioneer Valley likely sees more rain with a little mixing in Franklin County and the hills. The greater Springfield area should see mostly, if not all rain. Heavy rain and snow end early Monday, then scattered snow showers linger in the hills as the valley dries out. Gusty breezes kick in Monday behind the low and north-northwest wind gusts may top 30-40mph.

High pressure builds to our south Tuesday, giving us a dry day with some sunshine. Temperatures will stay above normal with highs in the low 40s. Our next storm moves in Wednesday afternoon with a possible snowy start, but changing to rain as low pressure passes to our west. More gusty breezes look possible too. Behind this storm, a dip in the jet stream will bring in more seasonable air.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.